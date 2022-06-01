Akshay Kumar says 'history books have less on Prithviraj Chauhan, lot on invaders'. Twitter disagrees

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that children’s history textbooks are filled with information on invaders but hardly have any lines on the ancient Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.

"There is hardly anything about our culture and our Maharajas (in history books)," the actor added, while appealing to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter.

"Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals, but know about our kings too. They were great too," Akshay Kumar said.

The actor was speaking during a promotional event days ahead of the release of his upcoming film Prithviraj also starring former Miss Universe Manushi Chillar.

Akshay Kumar was, however, trolled online with a few Twitter users even sharing pictures of the chapters that are dedicated to the king in children's textbooks.

There were, however, also those who came to the actor's defence.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is scheduled to release on Friday.