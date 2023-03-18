 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What next after the Oscars 2023? The Oscars 2024, of course

Narendra Banad
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The ceremony is over, but the cycle never ends. Most studios already know which movies they are betting on for next year’s Oscars.

Oscars 2024 probables

Last Sunday night, the 95th Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre. History was made when Everything Everywhere All At Once took home seven above-the-line awards, the first movie ever to accomplish this feat. After the ceremony, Hollywood’s elite attended various after-parties to celebrate their wins (or drown their sorrows) till the sun came up. One would think that anyone involved in the grind of the months-long awards race would take it easy the next day, maybe even take a couple of weeks off. But for some in the industry, Monday morning began with a new goal — Oscars 2024.

For the average moviegoer, the Oscars is just a one-night event; but for studios and PR agencies, it’s a year-long cycle that never ends.

There’s an entire cottage industry of specialist awards lobbyists and PR firms who are both beholden to and responsible for this perpetual motion machine.

The year in movies begins with the Sundance Film Festival in January, and this year was no exception. Actor Jonathan Majors cemented his star status a few weeks ago with back-to-back box office toppers Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and Creed III (2023).