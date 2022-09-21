Adam Levine says 'did not have an affair' a day after Instagram model's cheating claims | Read statement

A day after popular US band Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model, the frontman has come out with a statement.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he added.

"To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” he concluded the statement.

Adam Levine's statement on cheating allegations. (Image: screenshot of story posted @adamlevine/Instagram)

Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh, in a viral TikTok video, claimed that she had a year-long affair with the singer and then they stopped talking over a period of months. The allegations come a week after the singer announced that he is expecting a third baby with his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo.

Stroh shared screenshots of the Instagram messages as well in the video and a snap of a text from Levine that read: "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

"I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh said in the beginning of the video before revealing who the alleged affair was.

Prinsloo is a Victoria's Secret model.

Stroh also said that she never intended to address the situation in "such a public manner" but claimed that after a friend threatened to sell the screenshots (that she had shared with them) to a tabloid, she came out with the story.

Adam Levine and Sumner Stroh's alleged chats.

In the screenshots shared by Stroh, one message from Levine said, “I don’t make out with people other than my wife,” as a response to a text from Stroh that said, “Come on dad”.

In other messages, Levine called Stroh “way hotter in person” and then said so was he.