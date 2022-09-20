Maroon 5's Adam Levine accused of cheating on pregnant wife with Instagram influencer

Adam Levine with wife Behati Prinsloo, and (right) Sumner Stroh

Singer Adam Levine has been accused of cheating on his model wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh. On Monday, Stroh posted a video on TikTok alleging that she and the Maroon 5 singer were having an affair.

This comes a week after Levine and Prinsloo announced they are expecting their third child. The couple has been married since 2014 and has two daughters.

In the video, Stroh claimed she dated the singer for a year but did not specify the time period. She also shared a screenshot of chat messages on Instagram that the Adam Levine allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months."

In a video shared by The Ballout, a message allegedly sent by Levine reads, "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious (sic)."

Although Stroh did not name the Marron 5 singer at first, but the screenshots show unveiling messages from Adam Levine's verified Instagram account.

"I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh said in the video.

Prinsloo is a Victoria's Secret model.

Stroh also said that she never intended to address the situation in "such a public manner" but admitted that she chosen to reveal the story after a friend that she had shared the screenshots with tried to sell it to a tabloid.

"I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model. So being tied to a story like this, I know its stereotypes," Stroh said.

She also apologised to Behati Prinsloo and her children, stating that they were the "real victims" of the ordeal.

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have responded to the incident yet.