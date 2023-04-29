 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A new Priyanka Chopra in a ‘Citadel’ of her own

Sanjukta Sharma
Apr 29, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

‘Citadel’ has all the spy thriller clichés — the most uninspired of Russo Brothers gigs. The best thing about the Amazon Prime Video series: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her real Hollywood moment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a still from 'Citadel'. (Image courtesy Amazon Prime Video)

In the first scene of Amazon Prime Video’s new spy-tech thriller Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas oozes red. At 41, after a decade-long Hollywood hustle, her real Hollywood moment is here — and it’s a fiery red. The first scene of this series has her sashaying inside a hurtling train in a fiery-red, wool-cady, cut-out dress by designer Sergio Hudson. She plays Nadia Sinh, a spy for an organisation called Citadel — “the last line of defence for good in the world” — and is on a mission. She purrs into the ears of her co-spy at Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) — switching from bland Italian (yes, the writers of this series can actually make Italian conversations bland!) to some really ratty English dialogues, all meant to evoke familiar banter.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in 'Citadel'. (Image courtesy Amazon Prime Video)

The series has all the tropes of a Hollywood spy thriller from the ’80s, except here, the sought-after, in-hiding, in-captivity sleuths have micro chips embedded in their temples. Stock characters, including the sharp-as-ever Stanley Tucci as a mastermind tech vigilante and Leslie Manville as a British diplomat out to put out all traces of Citadel, populate the busy scenes playing out in locations across the US, Italy and Spain. The dialogues are at best what Chat GPT would produce — quips, quips, and more quips for no intelligible reason. Citadel could do well to whet mindless big-studio fare appetite (on Prime Video). Who knew the Gal Gadot-starring Red Notice (2021) would be one of the most watched in Netflix history?