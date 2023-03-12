 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
95th Oscars: Who will win in the big six categories?

Narendra Banad
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

It’s new-age versus traditional at the Oscars. Will the Academy embrace the future or will the old guard push back? Here's who might call the shots in the six main categories.

Michelle Yeoh in a still from the Daniels' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which has the highest nominations, at 11, at the 95th Academy Awards.

Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Years of dreaming and months of campaigning have brought all the nominees to this final moment. The last couple of months have shattered hopes for some, forcing them to make peace with being “happy to be nominated”. In other cases, nominees like Ke Huy Quan have been tearing through the precursor awards (barring a hiccup or two). However, the most fun award races tonight are going to be the ones where there’s either no clear frontrunner, or ones where we have a showdown between two final contenders.

It’s been years since a single movie has dominated awards season as thoroughly as multiversal adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Most Oscar pundits have EEAAO set to sweep the Oscars, but it’s not so simple. The response to the movie has been divided along generational lines, with most older traditional voters struggling to understand the basic premise. It’s not unlikely that the Academy, which is still majority older and white, could derail the EEAAO train tonight.

Here are our predictions for some of the top races (also see our predictions for all the other races):

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE