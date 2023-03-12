 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
95th Academy Awards: The best Oscars hosts, from Bob Hope to Jimmy Kimmel

Nidhi Gupta
Mar 12, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The Oscars wouldn’t be the Oscars without its master of ceremonies. These performers made the unduly long award show bearable with their humour and hijinks.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the third time. (Image source: Screen shot/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Jimmy Kimmel—“unflappable, unslappable”—is all set to host the Oscars 2023. There will be self-deprecating jokes, grand tributes, witty repartee but no singing and dancing, and hopefully no real-life drama. Like every MC worth their punchlines, Kimmel (and writers at the Academy) are likely going to milk that Will Smith-Chris Rock incident till it’s dry. It’s why Kimmel’s been going to press saying he’s the first host who has needed to train in a special skill: martial arts.

This will be Jimmy Kimmel’s third time hosting the Oscars—which must mean he’s doing something right. For the 95 editions that the Academy Awards have been around, the Oscars host has held a prime position. In the early years, especially before the show came to be televised, it was the Academy’s president who held hosting duties. Over 60 people have hosted at the Oscars; and there have been host-less editions as well. Song-and-dance routines, jokes, comedy sketches and bits have been a part of Oscars hosting tradition, and many award shows have borrowed from this playbook—if not straight out copied with the goal to engineer some candid moments for the press.

But ever since a popular entertainer has been centrestage, their act has made, broken and defined their careers. Bob Hope, who began in 1940, would perhaps not be the globally-renowned legend had it not been for his long association with the Oscars. 2011’s Oscars are widely acknowledged as the worst show, and it put a quick end to James Franco and Anne Hathaway’s emceeing careers.