'Nayakan', 35 years on: The enduring legacy of Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan's first Tamil outing

Nandhu Sundaram
Jan 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

The power duo Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan will soon be reuniting for 'KH 234', but ahead of that, it's time one revisited their first film together, the 1987 'Nayakan' about a Tamil Bombay don, that changed how Tamil cinema and the gangster film will be viewed in the years to come.

Spoilers ahead. More than 35 years after it was made, Mani Ratnam-directed Nayakan (also spelt Nayagan), starring Kamal Haasan, continues to enthral audiences, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film, which was critically acclaimed on release, in October 1987, launched the ever-popular gangster genre in Tamil cinema, in a way Ratnam's earlier Pagal Nilavu (1985) could not.

Over three decades later, Haasan and Ratnam have declared plans to reunite and make a new movie. The new film, with the working title “KH 234” — Haasan’s 234th film — has been announced at a time when both the actor and director are coming off the biggest hit of their careers.

Haasan’s Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, made nearly Rs 500 crore at the box office. Ratnam’s historical outing Ponniyin Selvan I made, at least, Rs 480 crore, according to news reports.

The new film — to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and scored by Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Grammy winner AR Rahman — will be released in 2024.

That’s all folks, for the moment, on their new outing. In contrast, memories of the older collaboration is still fresh as a fiddle. What was it about the gangster film that redefined how such films would be made in the years to come?

Upon its release, Nayakan (The Hero) proved to be path-breaking for its innovative storytelling style in Tamil cinema. A hit at the box office, it launched the high-profile career of its director. Cinematographer PC Sreeram and editors Lenin and VT Vijayan also came in for high praise. The Muktha Sreenivasan-produced film was loosely based on The Godfather (1972) and Once Upon A Time in America (1984). The story of real-life Bombay don Varadarajan Mudaliar became Ratnam's subject of inquiry.