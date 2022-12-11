 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
27th IFFK | Small town, big itch: In 'Amar Colony', Siddharth Chauhan turns a female gaze at desire

Tanushree Ghosh
Dec 11, 2022 / 03:41 AM IST

Chauhan's Shimla-set debut Hindi feature indie won a special jury award at Estonia's Tallinn Black Nights Festival and is premiering, in Indian Cinema Now segment, at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala.

Nimisha Nair as Meera in a still from 'Amar Colony'.

This Amar Colony is not the famed antique wooden furniture market in Delhi, though, wood, antique, furniture become metaphors here, in the film, too. In an old, British-era colonial building, with its bay windows and ageing, wooden staircases, in a hill town, live three women, from three generations, their lives marked by the entries and exits of each other, connecting them are the building corridors, as desolate as them.

Sounds Mumbai chawl-like. It is quite so, though such buildings are quite upscale in Shimla, inhabited by doctors and government officials. The eponymous building Amar Colony (or immortal colony) gives the title to Siddharth Chauhan’s 75-minute debut feature, which had its world premiere at Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, winning the Special Jury Prize, and is premiering in India at the ongoing 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in the Indian Cinema Now category.

Delusion helps each woman navigate her desire and disappointment. The youngest, Meera (Nimisha Nair), is a new tenant here. She’s pregnant and her husband Aakarshan (which translates to attraction) is closeted gay. Younger men, her neighbour Mohit (or mesmeriser) and the waste-picker Krishna (the Hindu lover god), indulge her. The middle-aged Devki (Sangeeta Agarwal) is a wheelchair-bound widow with a caged white pigeon for company and a cycle of emotional abuse with her homebound son Mohit. The elderly Durga (Usha Chauhan), a Hanuman devotee, wants to arrest time and remain young for eternity. The space between Durga and her husband Shankar’s bed is occupied by Hindu gods, primarily Hanuman. The void in each of their lives is juxtaposed with the teeming crowds on Shimla’s mall road. Their worlds limited to the said building, a wooden cage in itself, and they united by isolation and desolation.

The little escape, from their ennui-riddled lives, the director provides to the three characters is through the chimeric stories, illusions or dreamlike sequences he builds around them. Durga wears a janeyu (sacred thread) and prays to the Hindu celibate god, in the hope of arresting time and becoming immortal. Meera is almost always out of tomatoes. In this repressed world, each has an object to hold on to (Devki’s pigeon), seek satiety in (Shankar’s mannequin; he sells lingerie), signal the absent/forbidden (Meera’s tomato), or wield — with her umbrella-turned-imaginary mace, Durga adds comic, lighter moments to a conceptually heavy film.

In all this, French composer Marc Marder’s music is a gentle presence. “I had first heard his work in Gurvinder Singh’s Chauthi Koot (2015), it played in my ears long after. I wanted music to be just another layer, like a river flowing in the background, not disturbing the story, not attracting attention to it, not enhancing the emotions,” says director Siddharth Chauhan.

The last time, perhaps, Shimla saw a woman’s sexual expression on screen was in Ketan Mehta’s Maya Memsaab (1993), an adaptation of Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary (1856). Chauhan’s Meera and her risqué moments could parallel Mme Bovary's or Geoffrey Chaucer’s 14th century Wife of Bath. Enough films have been made, by directors across genders, from Bengali to Hindi, on unhappy women seeking sex outside of marriage, her sexual expression seen as transgressive, and, thus, deserving of guilt, self-loathing, self-harm, or punishment. Chauhan debunks the show of desire through a gendered or moral lens. While the women seek a release from the claustrophobia of their lives and the building, the men operate by concealing.