 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

10 years in Bollywood: Huma Qureshi on the refreshing greyness of Monica Machado and completing a decade in the industry

Deepali Singh
Dec 03, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Actor Huma Qureshi on the making of 'Monica, O My Darling', why it's a director's film, the characters she's played - from Mohsina in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to Monica, and production plans.

Huma Qureshi in 'Monica, O My Darling'. (Image: Netflix)

In a decade-long career sprinkled with some memorable roles in films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya and Badlapur, Huma Qureshi has never played a character who is so unabashedly unapologetic about her greyness, so in command of her sexuality and so aware of the effect she has on the men around her, as that of Monica Machado in Monica, O My Darling.

Director Vasan Bala’s deliciously twisted neo-noir crime comedy thriller has been hailed as one of the best films of the year by many critics. As the film’s titular character, Qureshi is raking in the accolades for playing someone she herself has described as ‘James Bond in a red dress’ in one of her interviews.

“At no point did I judge her,” says the actress, adding that she had a ball playing someone who is so unlike her. “To come across someone who is so much in love with themselves and accept their greyness was really enjoyable for me,” she adds.

For someone who played the uneducated and de-glamourised mother of three children in the second season of the web series Maharani barely three months ago, the sultry seductress character was a 360-degree transformation.

“I am neither Maharani nor am I Monica, yet they are both me and new people at the same time. As an actor, the fun part for me is to create a new identity and to tap into unexplored territories. With Monica, it was about her beauty and her charisma but it was also about her deceptiveness and her over-smartness as well as her vulnerability,” she shares.

Also read: Monica, O My Darling is a faithful neo-noir entertainer that sticks to the rules