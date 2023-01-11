Elon Musk's first question to a woman on date was: 'Do you ever think about...'

When Elon Musk was in college, the first question that he had asked a woman during a date was if she ever thought about electric cars. A video of the Twitter and Tesla boss recounting the incident in an old interview has resurfaced on social media.

“We went on a date and all I was talking about was electric cars. That was not a winning conversation,” Musk said in the video. He added that during a meeting years later, the woman reminded her what his first question to her was.

"She said the first question I asked her was 'Do you ever think about electric cars?' That wasn't great but recently it has been more effective," Elon Musk said.

Currently, however, Elon Musk has been facing some hurdles at Tesla amid reports that many Tesla owners are rethinking their allegiance to the brand because of Musk after he began to turn into an increasingly erratic and polarizing figure online, especially following his acquisition of Twitter.

Recently, Musk also caught the eye of US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after he tweeted about a driver monitoring function in Tesla.

When a Twitter user suggested drivers with more than 10,000 miles using Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system should be able to disable the "steering wheel nag," an alert that instructs drivers to hold the wheel to confirm they are paying attention. Musk responded: "Agreed, update coming in Jan."

NHTSA said Monday it "is in contact with Tesla to gather additional information."

READ MORE