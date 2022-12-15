 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk's 2-year-old son followed by 'crazy stalker', billionaire releases video

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Elon Musk said legal action is being taken against Jack Sweeney, a student who created a Twitter account to track the movement of his private jet.

Elon Musk's son X Æ A-12's car was followed by a man.

Elon Musk's two-year-old son was followed by a "crazy stalker" who blocked his car and climbed on its hood, the billionaire said, sharing a video of a hooded man inside a car, holding his phone to take a video or a photo.

"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sought the help of the internet to identify the black-hooded man or the car.

He said legal action is being taken against Jack Sweeney, a student who created a Twitter account to track the movement of Musk's private jet. His account was suspended on Wednesday, shortly before Musk spoke about his son being stalked.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family," he tweeted.

Musk, who is also the chief of Tesla and SpaceX, said accounts sharing the real-time location of anyone will be suspended.

"Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok," Musk tweeted.