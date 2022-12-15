Elon Musk's 2-year-old son followed by 'crazy stalker', billionaire releases video

Elon Musk's two-year-old son was followed by a "crazy stalker" who blocked his car and climbed on its hood, the billionaire said, sharing a video of a hooded man inside a car, holding his phone to take a video or a photo.

"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sought the help of the internet to identify the black-hooded man or the car.

He said legal action is being taken against Jack Sweeney, a student who created a Twitter account to track the movement of Musk's private jet. His account was suspended on Wednesday, shortly before Musk spoke about his son being stalked.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family," he tweeted.

Musk, who is also the chief of Tesla and SpaceX, said accounts sharing the real-time location of anyone will be suspended.

"Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok," Musk tweeted.

X Æ A-12 is Musk's youngest son with Canadian singer Grimes. He was born on May 4, 2020. The 51-year-old is the father of 10 children. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley. Recently, X Æ A-12 or "Little X", as he is called, visited the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Musk shared a photo of the toddler at the office, flaunting his access badge. "X in beautiful San Francisco,” Musk captioned the smiling photo of X with the backdrop of a huge heart-shaped balloon that featured key sites from the US city. He is seen holding the finger of a person, not in frame, but is most likely Musk.

Moneycontrol News

