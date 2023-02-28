Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again. His net worth is $187 billion

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again, per Bloomberg’s tally. The Tesla and Twitter CEO reclaimed the top spot from Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, who had taken over the position last December.

As of Monday, however, Bloomberg reports that a rally in Tesla stock has lifted Musk back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index.

Musk’s net worth was some $187.1 billion as of Tuesday, according to Bloomberg, just topping the $185.3 billion fortune of Arnault.

Although Musk holds the current title of the richest person in the world, he also holds a record for the biggest fortune ever lost by anyone in history. In 2022, he made it to the Guinness World Records as the first person ever to lose $200 billion in wealth. "Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in 2021 to $138 billion as of January 2023, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla’s stock," Guinness World Records said, citing Forbes magazine.

Moneycontrol News