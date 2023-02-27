Viral: When Elon Musk’s bank account was in negative due to student debt in throwback pic

Billionaire Elon Musk is the second richest person in the world and has also had the crown for quite a while. With over a whopping $190 billion in wealth, Musk doesn’t have to think of money anymore but there was a time when he had to worry.

Twitter user Matt Wallace shared a throwback photo of Musk from his young days. “Crazy to think this kid became the richest man on earth. Elon Musk has a wild story!” he captioned it.

Musk responded about the time when the photo was clicked. “Back when I was ~$100k negative with student debt,” he wrote.

His tweet is now viral with over 9.1 million views.

The 51-year-old has refuted claims that he grew up rich amid statements that his father Errol owned an emerald mine in South Africa.

Musk has maintained he had to do odd jobs – even turn his dorm room into a party spot – to make money.

In 1990, Musk had joined Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario and Two years later, he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania in the US where he completed studies for a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School. He had been accepted in Stanford University for a PhD in material science but decided to drop out to join a company. Related stories SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' sweeps ceremony, is a solid Oscars favourite

El Niño prediction likely to be more accurate in April: IMD Eventually Musk started his entrepreneurial journey with Zip2 and followed it up with X.com and PayPal. Then came SpaceX and Starlink and later he joined Tesla – all of which he is the CEO of. He has also co-founded OpenAI and Neuralink and acquired Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal.

Moneycontrol News