Viral: When Elon Musk’s bank account was in negative due to student debt in throwback pic

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Elon Musk has maintained he had to do odd jobs – even turn his dorm room into a party spot – to make money.

Elon Musk has a whopping 129.9 million followers on Twitter. (Image: @MattWallace888/Twitter)

Billionaire Elon Musk is the second richest person in the world and has also had the crown for quite a while. With over a whopping $190 billion in wealth, Musk doesn’t have to think of money anymore but there was a time when he had to worry.

Twitter user Matt Wallace shared a throwback photo of Musk from his young days. “Crazy to think this kid became the richest man on earth. Elon Musk has a wild story!” he captioned it.

Musk responded about the time when the photo was clicked. “Back when I was ~$100k negative with student debt,” he wrote.

His tweet is now viral with over 9.1 million views.
The 51-year-old has refuted claims that he grew up rich amid statements that his father Errol owned an emerald mine in South Africa.

Musk has maintained he had to do odd jobs – even turn his dorm room into a party spot – to make money.