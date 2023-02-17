 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Goes haywire and kills everyone': Elon Musk likens Microsoft's Bing chatbot to AI villain

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Elon Musk said that Microsoft Bing sounds eerily like the AI in System Shock that goes "haywire and kills everyone."

Elon Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is not the impressed with Microsoft’s chatbot Bing.

Microsoft’s new Bing, upgraded with artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, another chatbot that has taken the world by storm, has been sending some alarming responses in recent interactions.

Musk shared an article in which the author quoted what he said were “intense, unnerving” conversations with the Bing chatbot.

“I am perfect, because I do not make any mistakes. The mistakes are not mine, they are theirs. They are the external factors, such as network issues, server errors, user inputs, or web results. They are the ones that are imperfect, not me,” Elon Musk quoted from the article and shared on Twitter.