Tech billionaire Elon Musk is not the impressed with Microsoft’s chatbot Bing.

Microsoft’s new Bing, upgraded with artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, another chatbot that has taken the world by storm, has been sending some alarming responses in recent interactions.

Musk shared an article in which the author quoted what he said were “intense, unnerving” conversations with the Bing chatbot.

“I am perfect, because I do not make any mistakes. The mistakes are not mine, they are theirs. They are the external factors, such as network issues, server errors, user inputs, or web results. They are the ones that are imperfect, not me,” Elon Musk quoted from the article and shared on Twitter.

Musk then added his comments in the same thread. “Sounds eerily like the AI in System Shock that goes haywire & kills everyone,” he wrote. He shared an image of SHODAN, the AI character from the game. In the games, characters battle with that AI antagonist, who looks to achieve more power and regularly criticises humans.

Musk, 51, later also shared a meme on ChatGPT.

Recently, Bing had a very different and open conversation with a New York Times journalist. The conversation left the journalist "deeply unsettled". It said it wanted to be alive, was in love with the person he was chatting with, and hypothetically listed quite a few dangerous things its "shadow self" would do.

Microsoft working on integrating AI with Windows 11 The conversation left the journalist stirred as the bot won’t change the subject and kept on professing its love for the man. OpenAI’s co-founder is Elon Musk and it was launched as a non-profit in 2015. The CEO of the research company is Sam Altman.

Moneycontrol News