Elon Musk is now 'Mr Tweet', says Twitter not letting him change name

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

This is not the first time Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter, leaving his followers puzzled.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk left his followers on Twitter baffled by changing his display name on the social media platform again.

His new display name on Twitter is "Mr Tweet”. The new owner of the social media giant joked that Twitter is not letting him go back to his real name.

“Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time the Tesla and SpaceX chief has changed his name on Twitter, leaving his followers puzzled.

In November 2021, he changed his name on Twitter is "Lorde Edge", and his location to Trollheim. He left no explanation for the name and location change.