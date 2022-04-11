'Elon Musk is like that guy who accepts job offer but doesn't show up on joining date': Indian Twitter

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's announcement that tech billionaire Elon Musk has decided not to join the board has taken internet by storm. But it is the reaction of Indian Twitter users that has made Musk's decision -- to drop out of the board on the day his appointment became official -- all too relatable.

"Elon Musk joins the list of tech hires who don't show up on the joining date," tweeted Bhumil Haria (@bhumilharia). Similarly, Twitter user Lakshminarayanan (@lakshnarayanan7) wrote: "Elon Musk is like that guy who accepts the offer and doesn't show up on joining date."

"Imagine: An employee takes up a job offer for an important position. But on the date on joining, he messages the HR 'Sorry I won't be joining' and then goes to boast about it and mock the employer. Everyone would have lost it. But since it's Elon Musk, it's cool. I think it's not," Another Twitter user Abhishek Murarka (@abhymurarka) commented.

Speculation has also been rife about what made Elon Musk not join the Twitter board. Users wondered if it was the background check mandated by the company which was the deal breaker.

According to the note shared by Parag Agrawal on Monday, Musk -- the largest shareholder -- would have been appointed to the board "contingent on a background check" and formal acceptance. "Elon's appointment to the board was to become effective from April 9, but he shared on the same morning that he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal wrote.

There are also speculations that under the Twitter agreement, Musk was prohibited from amassing more than 14.9 per cent of Twitter's stock as long as he remains a director on board -- which may not have gone down well with the billionaire. He currently owns 9.2 per cent of the microblogging site and is the largest shareholder while Twitter founder Jack Dorsey owns only over 2 per cent of the company.