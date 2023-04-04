Elon Musk says Instagram users have IQ of less than 100: 'They should really get rid of that...'

Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a veiled attack on Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg, has said that the photo-sharing platform only allows users who have low intelligence quotient (IQ) to create accounts.

"They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an account on Instagram," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Ironically, Elon Musk had earlier admitted to having "cheesy secret Instagram account" to check out links sent to him by his friends. Last year, responding to a follower's tweet, the Twitter boss wrote, "I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

Read more: Delhi man applies for a WFH job via Instagram, loses Rs 9.32 lakh