Elon Musk's 5 productivity rules: 'Get rid of frequent meetings' and 5 other points

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 18, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Elon Musk had earlier cracked the whip on Twitter employees with hundreds quitting after he took over the micro-blogging site. Recently, he shared a list of productivity hacks with the staff.

Elon Musk had shared the same list of productivity recommendations with his employees at Tesla and SpaceX.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk reportedly sent an email to his employees listing out his six rules of productivity which he expects them to follow. The email, which has been leaked on social media, offers some “productivity recommendations" such as avoiding meetings and use of nonsense words during the office hours.

Musk is known to have sent similar emails to his employees at SpaceX, Tesla and his other companies.

Here are the 6 productivity rules that the tech billionaire listed:

1.) Avoid large meetings

“Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get (out) of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.”

2.) Get rid of frequent meetings