Elon Musk, don't make not having a blue tick on Twitter the new cool: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday spoke up against Elon Musk's decision to offer blue ticks or the verified badge on Twitter on subscription for $8 per month. Kamath, whose profile is verified, said that the move may make not having a blue tick "the new cool" because now, anyone can buy it and it will not be regarded as an exclusive feature available to only a fraction of Twitter users.

"When you make exclusivity publicly accessible, it's no longer exclusivity," the co-founder of the country's largest stock broking site tweeted. Then tagging the "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator", Kamath wrote, "Elon Musk, don't make not having a verified badge the new cool (for Twitter's sake)."

Interestingly, Nikhil Kamath has been in Musk's favour ever since he made his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. When the social media site's board resisted the offer, Kamath -- who claimed to be a Twitter shareholder -- tweeted, "As a Twitter shareholder, what's the issue board? Someone just offered to pay 50 per cent more for our investment which has been languishing at $35 until Elon Musk came by. Why fight a good thing, who is he hurting?"

Meanwhile, the blue tick subscription on Twitter has so far been rolled out in Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand. The tech billionaire added that Twitter Blue would be rolled out in India in less than a month.

