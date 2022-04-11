Elon Musk 'drops out' of Twitter board: Was it the background check, ask users

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's announcement that the company's largest shareholder Elon Musk will not be joining the board has come as a shocker, with many asking for an explanation or at least Musk's side of the story.

According to the note shared by Parag Agrawal on Monday, the tech billionaire would have been appointed to the board "contingent on a background check" and formal acceptance. "Elon's appointment to the board was to become effective from April 9, but he shared on the same morning that he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal wrote.

Twitter users, however, have been wondering if it was the background check mandated by the company which was the deal breaker.

US sports commentator Keith Olbermann tweeted, "Elon Musk declines seat on Twitter board rather than undergo its routine background check."

"My hunch tells me Elon Musk didn’t want to be limited by the ownership cap that board members are subject to, but there’s a weird implication in this note that his decision to back out was related to a background check...," Behavioral scientist Caroline Orr Bueno commented.

There are also speculations that under the Twitter agreement, Musk was prohibited from amassing more than the existing 14.9 per cent of Twitter's stock as long as he remains a director on board -- which may not have gone down well with the billionaire.

Here are a few other reactions from the microblogging site:

Elon Musk -- who is usually active on Twitter and had posted a series of tweets over the weekend -- has remained uncharacteristically silent after the announcement. He did react to Agrawal's tweet with a suppressed laughter emoji, but deleted it soon after.