Anand Mahindra shares pic of Indian Army doctor with Turkey earthquake survivor: 'Global image of India'

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Indian forces in earthquake-hit Turkey and shared a photo of a Indian Army doctor with one of the rescued children. The picture, the industrialist said, should be "the global image of India".

"Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun. We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue and peacekeeping operations. This can, and should be, the global image of India," the chairperson of Mahindra Group tweeted.

When Major Bina Tiwari's brother thanked Anand Mahindra for the recognition, the industrialist said, "We are all proud of your family and its army heritage and tradition. Please convey my personal pride and gratitude to your sister."