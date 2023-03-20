 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-pharmacies ready to engage with Centre for regulation: Prashant Tondon of TATA1mg

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

In a wideranging interview, the CEO of India’s biggest e-pharmacy defended online retailers, saying they are in full compliance with the law.

Questions have been raised in recent weeks over the way online pharmacies operate and disburse medicines to consumers. Retail chemist and druggist organisations are up in arms against the online retailers, alleging that they follow unethical practices in drug disbursal.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry is deliberating on steps to regulate e-pharmacies; a permanent ban is also being contemplated as an option. This is because some online pharmacies are accused of violating norms of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and breaching data privacy rules, a government source told Moneycontrol.

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of entrepreneurship conference TiEcon Delhi, Prashant Tondon, Co-founder and CEO of TATA1mg, said his company was complying with the rules laid down in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Tondon, who is also the Chairperson of the FICCI e-Pharmacy Working Group, said online pharmacies are open to the idea of new regulatory frameworks and would engage with the government on the same.