Drunk man asks co-passenger to 'make love' with him on US flight, charged

In yet another incident of misbehavior in an aircraft, a man was found to have misbehaved with a woman in a drunk state in a Alaska Airlines flight that was flying from Seattle in Washington to Anchorage in Alaska.

The man, who was identified as Adam David Seymour, sexually assaulted a woman passenger on the flight, asking her to make love with him and added that they were going to die. On hearing his comment about the flight crashing, the female passenger tried to convey it to the flight attendant.

The passenger revealed that the man looked friendly at first, but things took a turn for the worse when he pulled out three bottles of alcohol and consumed all of them. After drinking the liquor, the man started to move physically closer to her and rested her head on her shoulder and tried to rub her lower thighs and knees on her inner and outer sides. She stated that the man did all of this, without her consent.

Additionally, the man lit a cigarette in the aircraft's bathroom and even told an off-duty officer that he would kill him. The attendants decided to stop giving him alcohol, but he drank another bottle by claiming it to be a hand sanitiser.

Moneycontrol News