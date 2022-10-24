Diwali 2022: Liz Truss calls for deepening bonds with India in special message

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday wished everyone a "joyful Diwali" and called for deepening ties with India. This is her first public address after announcing her resignation from the leadership of Conservative Party and as a result, from the post of the Prime Minister.

"I want to wish people in the UK and around the work a joyful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas," Truss said in a video message. "This is a very special time when families and friends come together in joy and celebration and thousands of lights brighten Britain's autumnal skies."

"The triumph of light over darkness is at the heart of Diwali. We can all take inspiration from that powerful message. So let me thank British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for everything you do for our country."

Liz Truss also had a special message for Britain's "friends in India". "Let's continue to deepen the bonds between our two countries over the coming year," she said.

Currently, Conservative Party members have been forced into their second leadership contest since the summer due to Truss's resignation after only 44 days following the disastrous market response to her tax-slashing mini-budget.

She had replaced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in early September following another government revolt over a slew of scandals, most notably the "Partygate" controversy involving Covid lockdown-breaching parties.

Now, Rishi Sunak is poised to become Prime Minister and the country's first leader of colour, after a dramatic decision by Johnson to abandon a political comeback bid.

