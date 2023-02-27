 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Income gone, reputation destroyed': Dilbert creator as all US publications drop comic strip after his racist rant​

Stella Dey
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Dilbert, a workplace satire created by Scott Adams in 1989, was pulled by almost all publications in the US after its creator's racist rant against Black people went viral.

Scott Adams, 65, had become extremely radical in his views since the 2016 Presidential election in which Donald Trump won.

Almost all newspapers and publications across the United States have pulled “Dilbert”, a long-running, popular comic strip after its creator’s racist tirade against African-Americans on a podcast went viral prompting him to offer a defense of his comments admitting his career and reputation is gone.

“Most of my income will be gone by next week,” he his live-stream viewers. “My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can’t come back from this, am I right? There’s no way you can come back from this.”

In his defense of his outrageous comments, he offered an explanation and claimed his comments were taken out of context but could not salvage much.

“You should absolutely be racist whenever it’s to your advantage. Every one of you should be open to making a racist personal career decision," he said on the live-stream.