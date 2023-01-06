 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Diesel's Rs 60,000 jacket reminds Twitter of cabbage, PUBG's ghillie suit and more

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Internet was quick to point out similarities between the Diesel jacket and cabbage.

The green, puffer jacket from Diesel is priced at Rs 60,000 and is available in blue as well. (Image: Escapeplace__/Twitter)

Luxury brand Diesel has done it again. After the Italian clothing company was ridiculed for a mini skirt that looked like a belt, Diesel has launched a jacket that the internet says looks like a cabbage.

The green, puffer jacket is priced at Rs 60,000 and is available in blue as well. The website lists the jacket as “W-Ralle regular fit dyed/washed winter jacket”.

On Twitter user shared the photo and said: “Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? (Should I pay Rs 60,000 to look like a cabbage?)”

Another user commented that it looked like a custard apple to her.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Thursday, 05th January, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Thursday, 05th January, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

One user said this is a ghillie suit found in the game PUBG.

“Pagal yeh ghilie suit hai Pubg waala, Drop me milta hai, bahot bahumulya hai (Stupid this is the ghillie suit from Pubg, you get it in drops, its priceless),” he tweeted.