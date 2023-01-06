Diesel's Rs 60,000 jacket reminds Twitter of cabbage, PUBG's ghillie suit and more

Luxury brand Diesel has done it again. After the Italian clothing company was ridiculed for a mini skirt that looked like a belt, Diesel has launched a jacket that the internet says looks like a cabbage.

The green, puffer jacket is priced at Rs 60,000 and is available in blue as well. The website lists the jacket as “W-Ralle regular fit dyed/washed winter jacket”.

On Twitter user shared the photo and said: “Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? (Should I pay Rs 60,000 to look like a cabbage?)”

Another user commented that it looked like a custard apple to her.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

One user said this is a ghillie suit found in the game PUBG.

“Pagal yeh ghilie suit hai Pubg waala, Drop me milta hai, bahot bahumulya hai (Stupid this is the ghillie suit from Pubg, you get it in drops, its priceless),” he tweeted.

Another said cows will be after if someone wears this in public. Here are some more reactions:

The original tweet went viral with almost 1900 likes and several comments. Luxury brands and high street fashion brands have of late come under fire for what users call bizarre designs at ridiculous prices. Diesel’s Rs 74,000 belt/skirt with a velcro was criticized just months ago while Balenciaga’s Rs 1.4 lakh “trash bags” may have been the icing on the cake.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE