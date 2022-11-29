Delhi toothpaste thief found in UP. He stole toothpaste worth Rs 11 lakh

The thief who stole toothpaste worth Rs 11 lakh in Delhi has been arrested from his house in Uttar Pradesh. According to a Times of India report, Delhi-based businessman Kunwar Pal Singh informed the police on November 22 that 215 boxes of toothpaste were stolen from his warehouse.

Singh filed a complaint with Lahori Gate police in connection with the theft. He said that 215 boxes of toothpaste tubes of Close-up and Dabur-Red companies, along with one mobile phone, had been stolen from his warehouse.

He suspected the theft was carried out by his warehouse employee Udai Kumar alias Santosh.

According to India Today, Delhi Police analysed footage from about 40 CCTV cameras as part of the investigation.

The 23-year-old accused was traced with the help of Jarwal Road police station in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. On November 25, the police raided his house and he was arrested.

During interrogation, Santosh confessed that he hatched a plan to steal goods after getting a job at Kunwar Pal Singh’s godown. He was aware that Singh left the keys to the warehouse with Guddu, the owner of a small tea stall in the vicinity.

On November 20, in Singh’s absence, Santosh asked Guddu for the keys on the pretext of receiving a delivery. He then hired two rickshaws, loaded the toothpaste boxes in them and took a bus to his hometown of Bahraich. SP Bahraich, Keshav Prasad Chaudhary, told TOI: "The accused has been arrested. The stolen items are worth around Rs 11 lakh."

