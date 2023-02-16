 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepika Padukone flies economy class. Watch IndiGo flight video

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is seen walking down the aisle to the toilet inside the aircraft, in a now-viral video.

Actor Deepika Padukone inside an IndiGo flight,(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sixsigmafilms)

It’s not every day that you get to spot a superstar and when you do, all that impression of them you had in your mind turns out to be right, or the complete opposite happens. Passengers on an IndiGo flight had a similar experience recently when they realised that actor Deepika Padukone was their co-passenger.

Wearing an orange colour tracksuit, a cap and sunglasses, Padukone is seen walking down the aisle to the toilet inside the aircraft, in a now-viral video. Many passengers appear to realise only then that they had a celebrity flying with them.

She was escorted by a man to the door of the toilet.

A woman can be heard calling out the actor. “Hi, Deepika,” she says.

Fans of Padukone lauded the Bollywood A-lister for choosing to flying a low-cost carrier, ditching the usual business class or first-class.