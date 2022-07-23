Daniel Craig's children will not inherit his multi-million dollar fortune

Daniel Craig does not plan to leave his multi-million dollar fortune to his children. The 53-year-old English actor told Candis Magazine he would be happier donating his money to a charity or spending it on good causes than leaving it as inheritance for his children.

Craig, who is worth an estimated 116 million pounds according to The London Times, opened up about his take on inheritance in a recent interview.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" Craig said. "I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too."

Daniel Craig has two daughters, aged 29 and two-years-old. His elder daughter Ella was born in 1992 with his first wife Fiona. His second daughter was born in 2018 from his marriage to Rachel Weisz, who also has a teenaged son.

But the children will not be getting a major slice of Craig's fortune, who rose to fame playing James Bond in the film series.

"My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go," the actor said.