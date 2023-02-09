 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter glitch: Users unable to send out tweets, direct messages

AFP
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

Users were told they had exceeded the daily limit of tweets, which is 2,400.

Twitter disruptions happened the same day paid users were allowed to post tweets as long as 4,000 characters.

Thousands of Twitter users on Thursday reported problems using the platform as the Elon Musk-owned social network began letting paying users post tweets as long as 4,000 characters.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you," the company said in a tweet.

"Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."

Reports of Twitter troubles spiked at website Downdetector early afternoon in Silicon Valley, and continued for about two hours.