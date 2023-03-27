 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Israeli Government’s Plan to Overhaul the Judiciary: What to Know

New York Times
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

For weeks, protesters have taken to the streets to oppose the government’s plan to overhaul judicial rules. The discontent intensified Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a minister who had criticized the plan for causing turmoil within the military.

Protests in Israel against Netanyahu

Israel is in the throes of a grave political crisis that has ballooned in recent days to envelop crucial components of society: the military, universities, and trade unions.

Universities shuttered in protest, and union leaders are hinting of a general strike that threatens to paralyze the nation. The fallout is also stretching beyond Israel’s borders, causing unease among investors, influential American Jews, and Israel’s foreign allies, including the United States.

Here’s what you need to know: