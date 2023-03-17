 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's salary and how it compares to other IT leaders

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

During Gopinathan's stint as CEO, TCS became India's second most valuable company, crossing $168 billion in market cap in FY23. Its revenue and client base also grew.

Rajesh Gopinathan will step down as CEO in September.

Rajesh Gopinathan, the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services, will leave the company in September. He will be succeeded by K Krithivasan, who presently heads TCS' Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

During Gopinathan's stint, TCS became India's second most valuable company, crossing $168 billion in market cap in FY23. Its revenue and client base also grew.

So how handsomely was its C-suite paid?

Gopinathan received a total compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in FY22. His salary rose 26.6 percent, according to TCS' annual report for the financial year 2021-22.