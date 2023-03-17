TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's salary and how it compares to other IT leaders

Rajesh Gopinathan, the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services, will leave the company in September. He will be succeeded by K Krithivasan, who presently heads TCS' Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

During Gopinathan's stint, TCS became India's second most valuable company, crossing $168 billion in market cap in FY23. Its revenue and client base also grew.

So how handsomely was its C-suite paid?

Gopinathan received a total compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in FY22. His salary rose 26.6 percent, according to TCS' annual report for the financial year 2021-22.

He is the fifth highest-paid IT CEO in India. At the top of that list is HCL's C. Vijayakumar, who was paid Rs 123.13 crore in 2021. From TCS' Rajesh Gopinathan to HCL's C Vijayakumar: These are the top 5 highest-paid IT CEOs in India Related stories Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead

Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study Second on the list is Wipro's Thierry Delaporte (Rs 79.8 crore), third Infosys' Salil Parekh (Rs 71.02 crore) and fourth Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani (Rs 63.4 crore). TCS' new CEO will take charge in September. The company's outgoing CEO described him as a leader "best positioned" to take TCS to greater heights. "I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs,” Gopinathan said. Reflecting on his journey with TCS, Gopinathan said he thoroughly enjoyed his "exciting" tenure. "It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra (N Chandrasekaran),

who has mentored me through this entire period," he said in a statement. "The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation." How TCS grew under Gopinathan’s leadership