In fallen Signature Bank's old video, co-founder confidently says they won't fail. Watch

Edited by : Stella Dey
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Signature Bank co-founder Scott Shay confidently says in the promotional clip that the "for a fact" the bank won't fail.

Several other promotional videos of Signature Bank were shared on Twitter after it was shut down. (Image: screengrab from video @GRDecter/Twitter)

The panic around the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US led to another bank’s doors being closed days after as the largest banking failure in the retail industry since the 2008 financial crash shocked investors and lenders alike. Signature Bank, formed in 2001, was shut down by New York-based lender regulators before being taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the agency in the US that insures bank deposits.

Now, an old promotional video of Signature Bank co-founder, CEO and others talking about setting up a new bank has surfaced online where the boss assures that the bank will never fail and that it would be “built to last and enthrall”.

Substack blogger and money manager Genevieve Roch-Decter shared the around nine-year-old video on Twitter saying: “The execs also tried their hands at a comedy sketch/musical combo. I'm speechless.” She also said that the management spent millions on such videos.
The nearly 2-minute long clip features co-founder Scott Shay, CEO Joseph DePaolo where people tell them setting up a bank was the “stupidest idea”.

The video begins with the top bosses and executives getting ready in the dressing room for the shoot.

"Look, the only way we are going to do this thing is if we start a bank from scratch," co-founder Shay tells the others.