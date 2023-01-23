 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republic Day 2023: Check Delhi traffic restrictions, instructions for attending parade

Jan 23, 2023
Jan 23, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: See the list of routes to avoid in Delhi and the alternative paths to take.

India is marking its 74th Republic Day this year.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. Like every year, a grand parade showcasing the culture and traditions of different states will take place in Delhi. A full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day 2023 parade is scheduled to take place today. It will begin at 10.30 am at Vijay Chowk, pass Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), the C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue (located behind India Gate), Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, before culminating at Red Fort.

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the rehearsal, telling commuters to avoid the route from 9.30 am to 1 pm. Here are the details of the advisory.

- No traffic will be allowed on the Kartavya Path-Vijay Chowk-India Gate route till the rehearsal is over.

- India Gate C-Hexagon will be closed for traffic from 9.30 am till the end of the rehearsal parade.

- There will no cross-traffic on Kartavya Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

No traffic is allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. "Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade," the police said.