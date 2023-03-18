 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab cracks down on radical preacher Amritpal Singh; 78 supporters arrested

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

Amitpal Singh, who had even issued a veiled threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been trying to destabilise the situation in Punjab by indoctrinating and attracting Sikh youths into the fold of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De', sources said.

The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, even as authorities stepped up security at several places and suspended internet services in the state till Sunday noon.

The police said it has launched a "massive state-wide cordon and search operations (CASO)" in the state against elements of 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), headed by Singh, against whom several criminal cases had been registered.

