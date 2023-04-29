 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noted historian Ranajit Guha passes away at 100

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

Guha, who was 100 years old, died at his residence in Austria on Friday. He left behind his wife Mechthild.

Ranajit Guha (right) with his wife Mechthild in 2008. (Photo: Nonica Datta for Permanent Black)

Noted historian Ranajit Guha has died due to old age-related ailments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Condoling his demise, Banerjee said Guha was instrumental in motivating young historians in pursuing studies on the subaltern society.

The CM said Guha had taught in many places across the world and has many disciples and admirers.

She offered her deepest condolences to his near and dear ones.