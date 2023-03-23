 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

US Federal Reserve hikes overnight interest rate by a quarter percentage point

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two American banks. The benchmark overnight interest rate is now in the 4.75-5 per cent range. The American central bank’s latest policy statement no longer says ongoing increases in rates will likely be appropriate, a key shift driven by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Why it’s important: The collapse of banks in the West has raised concerns of a wider spillover in the global banking system, giving rise to speculation that the US Fed may moderate its stance. It has, however, held firm on its target to tame domestic inflation.

 