Man caught on camera flashing Korean blogger, following her in Jodhpur, arrested

A Korean blogger, filming herself on a tour in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, was harassed, followed and flashed at by a man, assumedly a local who has since been arrested.

The tourist captured the whole incident on camera and shared it which was spotted by a journalist in the state who then shared it on Twitter.

In the short clip, the woman can be seen walking down some steps in an area in the daytime but not many people were around. The accused was seen first smiling at her and eventually following her. She gives him space to go ahead of her and then he is seen standing at a spot waiting for the young woman to come down the stairs. He then exposes his genitals at her as he continues laughing.

The woman, visibly horrified, starts shouting for help and running from the spot even as the man slowly follows her, still smiling.

The video, now viral, caught the attention of Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal who demanded strict action against the man and tagged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in her tweet. The following video has disturbing content. Viewers discretion is advised:

"Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country. Am writing to Shri Ashok Gehlot to take strongest action!" she wrote sharing the clip.

Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead

Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study The man was eventually arrested by Jodhpur Police. “A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him,” Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP, Jodhpur East told news agency ANI of the development in the case. Korean YouTuber harassed while filming in Mumbai, accused arrested Just a few months ago, another foreign blogger was harassed and followed by a few men in the streets of Mumbai. They were later arrested.

