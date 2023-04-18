 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man caught on camera flashing Korean blogger, following her in Jodhpur, arrested

Stella Dey
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

The woman, visibly horrified, starts shouting for help and running from the spot after the man flashes her. The accused continues following her.

The Korean tourist posted the video online. The accused has been arrested. (Image: Screengrab from video @SwatiJaiHind/Twitter)

A Korean blogger, filming herself on a tour in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, was harassed, followed and flashed at by a man, assumedly a local who has since been arrested.

The tourist captured the whole incident on camera and shared it which was spotted by a journalist in the state who then shared it on Twitter.

In the short clip, the woman can be seen walking down some steps in an area in the daytime but not many people were around. The accused was seen first smiling at her and eventually following her. She gives him space to go ahead of her and then he is seen standing at a spot waiting for the young woman to come down the stairs. He then exposes his genitals at her as he continues laughing.

