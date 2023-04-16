 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Kejriwal calls 'Liquor scam' fabricate, motivated by dirty politics after nine-hour CBI questioning

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST

The agency also quizzed Kejriwal on the statements of other accused, where they have indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the South liquor lobby.

In a video message this morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, said he received solidarity messages from several opposition leaders after being summoned by the agency, claimed that the BJP might have ordered the CBI to arrest him.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for nearly nine hours on April 16 in relation to the alleged liquor scam case.

"I was asked around 56 questions. I answered them all ...as I said earlier we have nothing to hide," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The alleged liquor scam is false, fabricated and motivated by dirty politics... We will die but not give up honesty," Kejriwal told reporters after leaving the CBI headquarters at around 8.30 pm.

The agency had summoned Kejriwal on April 14 last seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team.