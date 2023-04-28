Jiah Khan suicide: Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday in the Jiah Khan suicide case, nearly a decade after her death. The 25-year-old was found dead at her home in Mumbai in June 2013. Pancholi, her boyfriend, was charged for abetment to suicide.

Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah Khan, and booked him for “abetment to suicide”. In the note, a deeply hurt Khan has written about the "trauma and abuse" suffered at the hands of her lover (not mentioned by name in the letter). Sooraj Pancholi was subsequently released on bail.

Khan’s mother Rabia, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide. The Bombay High Court had last year dismissed her petition seeking a fresh investigation into the case.

Special CBI court judge AS Sayyad last week heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case.

Moneycontrol News