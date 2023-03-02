 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Hellscape', 'petfluencer' and 'digital nomad': Dictionary.com adds new words

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Heard of 'trauma dumping' and 'rage farming'? They are now officially on Dictionary.com.

New words reflective of the modern chaos have been added to the leading online dictionary.

It's a sign of the times. Dictionary.com, the world's top online source for definitions, has added new words and phrases like "hellscape" and "trauma dumping" to its repository, to reflect the modern chaos.

Words describing the state of work culture and identity politics in the present times have also been added to the online dictionary. "Digital nomad" and "pinkwashing" are some examples.

There is also a nod to the social media influencer culture.

"The most recent additions to Dictionary.com come from just about everywhere, spanning the multiverse-like complexity of modern life," Dictionary.com said, while announcing the update. "Our lexicographers observe it all, documenting language change wherever it’s happening and defining the terms that help us to understand our times."