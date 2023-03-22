'Seven faces' of fugitive Khalistani Amritpal Singh as he dodges Punjab Police

Seven disguises of fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh have been made public by the police in hopes that locals may be able to spot him. On the run for five days, the seven avatars of Singh range from clean shaven to a stubble and even a long beard.

The 30-year-old styles himself after Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as the photos with his turbans show.

News agency ANI also shared the photos on Twitter with the intent of the police.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said, ANI reported.

Singh had given the cops a slip and escaped on Saturday after an intense car chase through Jalandhar. In footage, Singh was seen exiting a car and hightailing it on a bike. Police believe that Singh changed his attire several times and made a few stops for that during the escape to avoid being recognized.

Several members of his outfit "Waris Punjab De", that had demanded for a separate Khalistani state, have also been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

A major operation to track down Singh has been launched by the police as the Punjab and Haryana High Court called the escape an intelligence failure. Related stories Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead

Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study “You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing. How did Amritpal Singh escape?" the High Court asked the Punjab government. Amritpal Singh reportedly also has close ties with Pakistan’s ISI, terror group abroad, and UK based Khalistani Avtar Singh Khanda. He had recently rose to prominence after demanding a separate Khalistani state.