Chinese spy balloon, size of '3 buses', spotted over US airspace

Feb 03, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

The development comes days ahead of the Beijing visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A Chinese spy balloon, as big as “three buses” was spotted over the United States' airspace, the Pentagon said, adding that it is tracking its movements. US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the incident, a senior defence official said.

The spotting of the object comes days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, in a rare China visit by a top American diplomat.

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier Gen Pat Ryder said.

The balloon was spotted over Montana on Thursday. Authorities did not shoot down the balloon fearing it would endanger too many people on the ground, a senior defence official said.