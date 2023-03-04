 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5 Key Takeaways From the Murdaugh Murders Trial

New York Times
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The jury convicted Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer, of murdering his wife and son, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The murder case against Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and son, concluded with a guilty verdict and consecutive life sentences without parole, after a six-week trial that probed the mysteries, manners and machinations of a fallen legal dynasty.

After closing arguments were completed, the jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon on whether Murdaugh, 54, fatally shot his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, near the dog kennels on the family’s rural hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, in June 2021. They reached a verdict less than three hours later. The trial judge handed down the sentence Friday.

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh committed the murders to divert attention from his own financial improprieties, which they said were about to be revealed. Testifying in his own defense, Murdaugh admitted on the stand that he had stolen millions of dollars from his law firm and clients, but he maintained his innocence in the deaths of his wife and son.

Here’s what to know about the case: