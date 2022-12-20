 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus, Baba Ramdev firm among 16 barred from selling drugs in Nepal

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Nepal’s drug department said only a few of the Indian companies were registered and most were new and still awaiting approval to sell drugs.

Nepal has prohibited the import of medicines from 16 Indian pharma companies, including Zydus Lifesciences and Divya Pharmacy, citing non-compliance with World Health Organization’s norms.

The Nepalese drug regulator said the step was a “routine” one and the affected companies could seek reconsideration of their applications.

“We have found 16 companies not complying with the good manufacturing practices set by WHO. This audit was conducted by the Nepalese drug authorities in the current fiscal year,” Santosh KC, senior drug administrator in Nepal’s Department of Drug Administration (DDA), told Moneycontrol.

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences, Divya Pharmacy, the manufacturer of yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Ayurvedic Patanjali products, and IPCA Laboratories are among the 16 companies in the list published by the Nepalese regulator. Only a few of the Indian companies were registered with the Nepalese regulator.

“Most of the smaller companies whose names have been published don’t supply drugs to Nepal but they had applied to the regulator for supplying drugs, following which we inspected their plants and found WHO GMP violations,” Santosh said.