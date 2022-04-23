World Book and Copyright Day 2022: How the day to celebrate reading came into being

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on April 23 every year to promote the joy of reading. April 23 is symbolic for world literature as it is a tribute to iconic writers like Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare, who died on this date.

"This date was a natural choice for UNESCO's General Conference, held in Paris in 1995, to pay a world-wide tribute to books and authors on this date, encouraging everyone to access books," the UN agency has said.

UNESCO, in its message on World Book Day 2022, said that there is even greater need to cherish books --symbols of hope -- in uncertain times.

"Books have long embodied the human capacity to conjure up worlds, both real and imagined, giving voice to the diversity of human experience," it added. "They help us share ideas, obtain information, and inspire admiration for different cultures, enabling far-reaching forms of dialogue between people across space and time."

The agency added that stories are an "incredibly effective" tool for the education of younger generations.

"For this reason, every year, on 23 April – a date that marks the departure of three great authors of universal literature, Miguel de Cervantes, William Shakespeare, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega -- we celebrate their captivating power to spark innovation, generate knowledge and change minds," UNESCO said.

UNESCO urged its partners to help amplify the message that books are a force to "address contemporary challenges, to understand political and economic realities, and to combat inequalities and misinformation".

"With the active involvement of all stakeholders: authors, publishers, teachers, librarians, public and private institutions, humanitarian NGOs and the mass media, and all those who feel motivated to work together in this world celebration of books and authors, World Book and Copyright Day has become a platform to rally together millions of people all around the world," it added.