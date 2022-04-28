Will wait for NTAGI’s nod before administering COVID-19 vaccine in 5-12 age group: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 28 said the Centre will be waiting for a green signal from the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunisation (NTAGI) to give COVID-19 vaccine doses to the children in the age group of five to 12 years.

"We will wait for the recommendations from NTAGI and then take a call on it," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

When asked if the gap for taking the booster dose has been reduced from nine months to six, the minister said, NTAGI is the panel to take decisions in this regard.

Drug Controller General of India VG Somani on April 25 granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged between five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's vaccine for those aged between six to 12 years.

According to the official sources, the sub-group of NTAGI is set to meet tomorrow to discuss the vaccination of children.

“The sub-committee is going to meet tomorrow and COVID19 vaccination will be discussed in the meeting,” an official of NTAGI said on condition of anonymity.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will run special drive-in schools for vaccination of all eligible kids as India will soon start the vaccination of kids in the group of six to12 years.

“Teachers and parents should be aware of this. As schools have reopened after 2 years, children getting infected in school is a matter of concern to parents. We have to stay alert as some States/UTs are showing an uptick of COVID cases,” the PM said.

Over 3.38 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years, while over 10.03 crore doses have been given in the age group of 15 to 17-year-old.