Video: Woman who flung chappal at Partha Chatterjee has 1 regret: 'It missed his head'

When Partha Chatterjee, the former Education Minister of West Bengal, was being taken out of ESI Hospital after a health check-up on Tuesday, a chappal came flying at him. And sadly (for the woman who threw the chappal), it missed.

The TMC politician is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged corruption in school recruitments. Chatterjee had arrived in an AC car and on a wheelchair--something that seemed to further infuriate Shubhra Ghorui. She had come to the hospital to collect medicines but the VIP treatment meted out to the politician made her lose her cool.

When Chatterjee was boarding the car, Ghorui took off her chappal and flung it at him. The footwear, however, hit the rear window.

Speaking to the media later, Ghorui said she did not regret her action. “How can a man who cheated thousands of poor and made crores to buy property and gold be brought to hospital in an air-conditioned car? Why is he being provided the wheelchair?" she said. "He should have been dragged down with a noose around his neck."

When asked by a reporter if she was happy with what she had done, Ghorui said, "I would have been happier if the chappal had hit his bald head." She then walked back home bare feet.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore were recovered from the Kolkata residence of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The ED also unearthed many disproportionate assets allegedly of the former minister since his arrest, including three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City.