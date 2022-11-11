US midterms: Indian-American winners of the key elections

Counting is still on for the crucial American midterm elections which will determine who controls the Congress. In many races, the winners have been revealed. Here is look at victorious Indian-American candidates.

Pramila Jayapal

Democrat Pramila Jayapal has won her fourth consecutive term from the Seventh District in Washington, defeating Cliff Moon from the Republican Party.

"I am so grateful to the people of Washington's 7th Congressional District for sending me back to Congress," she tweeted. "I promise to always fight for each and every one of you."

Chennai-born Jayapal had in 2016 become the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.

Shri Thanedar

Shri Thanedar will be a new face in the House of Representatives. The Democrat has won the election from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan.

Thanedar, who grew up in Belagavi, Karnataka, came to the US in 1979 to pursue a PhD.

Eventually becoming a successful entrepreneur, he now wants the American dream to be accessible to others too. "I feel that I've been blessed, I have done well for my family, and it's time for me to give back," he told news agency PTI.

Ro Khanna

The Democrat representative won a fourth term from the 17th Congressional district of California. He was up against Republican Ritesh Tandon.

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Krishnamoorthi is the winner from Illinois' District 8. He is also a four-time representative.

In his victory speech, Krishnamoorthi called for an end to bigotry and violence. "Whatever side you're on in this election, those on the other side are not your enemy," he was quoted as saying by PTI. "We are all Americans, and we must work together on behalf of a better and stronger nation."

Ami Bera

As of the time of writing this article, Bera, a five-time representative, was ahead in the California's Seventh Congressional District.

Bera is a doctor who has worked to reduce abuse and fraud in medicare.

He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, becoming only the third Indian-American in the United States Congress' lower chamber.

Bera's family is from Gujarat.

Nabeela Syed

The 23-year-old Indian-American woman is the youngest representative to have won for the poll for the 51st House district of the Illinois, defeating incumbent Republican Chris Bos.

(With inputs from PTI)